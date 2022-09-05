YS Jagan to visiting Nellore district on Tuesday, to launch Sangam Barrage

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Tuesday and will inaugurate the Mekapati Gautham Reddy Sangam Barrage constructed at Sangam on the Penna river and speak at a public meeting there. Later, Chief Minister Jagan will reach Nellore and inaugurate the Nellore Barrage Bridge and dedicate it to the nation.

According to schedule, YS Jagan departs Gannavaram Airport at 9.30 am and reaches Sangam Barrage at 10.40 am and at 11-1.10 am he will launch Mekapati Gautham Reddy Sangam barrage and address the public meeting. He will leave from there at 1.20 hrs and reach Nellore barrage at 1.45 hrs and open Nellore Barrage cum Bridge at 1.50-2.20 hrs. The chief minister will leave from there at 2.20 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 4.15 pm.



On the other hand, along with bronze statue of late minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy at Sangam Barrage in Nellore District, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will unveil a statue of YSR at Nellore Barrage Cum Bridge on Tuesday. These idols were made by famous national sculptor D. Rajkumar Wudayar of Kothapet in Konaseema district.