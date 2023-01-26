  • Menu
YS Jagan tweets on Republic Day, remembers founders of constitution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that today is the day when the Constitution which transformed independent India into a republic came into force

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that today is the day when the Constitution which transformed independent India into a republic came into force. The CM tweeted his message on the occasion of Republic Day.

"On the occasion of the completion of 73 years now, let us remember the founders of our constitution. Let's walk in their footsteps and work for the development of the country," the CM wrote on Twitter.

Republic Day celebrations were held on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada, NTR district. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag and received the salute of the armed forces.

He witnessed tableaus performance showcasing welfare schemes and cultural programs. CM YS Jagan, many public representatives and high officials participated in these celebrations.

