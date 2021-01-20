YS Jagan urges Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clear pending dues for various projects in AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night and discussed with him on several pending issues of state government.

According to a statement released by CMO late last night, the Chief Minister appealed the union minister to approve the Polavaram project revised cost committee recommendations on project cost of Rs 55,656.87 crore. He urged the union minister to release the Polavaram project dues of Rs 1,644.23 cr pending since 2018.

The Chief Minister appealed for renotification from central govt to shift High Court to Kurnool, which is also mentioned in the BJP election manifesto of 2019. He said the state govt identified 250 acres in Vizianagaram district and asked the central govt to take initiative to set up tribal university. The Chief Minister asked for special category status to AP to come out of present financial crisis and to attract new industries for employment generation.

The Chief Minister appealed for the release of revenue deficit dues of Rs 18830.87 crore. Furnishing particulars of ongoing Covid vaccination programme, the Chief Minister state that the state govt decided to set up 13 medical colleges and started 3 medical colleges so far. He urged the central govt to accord permission for remaining ten medical colleges.

The Chief Minister urged the central govt for release of dues to a tune of Rs 4282 crore to AP State civil supplies corporation immediately as it will help the state govt to clear dues for paddy procurement by self help groups. He asked for release of pending funds of Rs 3,707.77 crore towards NREGS works and increase the working days from the existing hundred to one hundred and fifty.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Home Minister for release of Rs 529.95 crore due to local bodies as per the 14th finance commission guidelines. He sought release of RS 2255.7 cr for providing input subsidy in Niwar cyclone affected areas. He urged the central govt for sanction of Rs 8000 crore for 1350 mw reverse pumped storage power project to be constructed at Upper Sileru. He appealed to the union minister to see that the Disha Act and AP land titling Act get President's nod. He also requested for necessary sanctions to take up Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme.