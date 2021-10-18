YS Jagan visits Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami ashram in Vijayawada, offers prayers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reached Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy Ashram at Dattanagar in Padamata in Vijayawada. The chief minister after reaching the temple first visited the Goddess Marakatha Rajarajeshwari and performed special pujas. He then met Sachchidananda Swami.



It is learned that Datta Peetham has a worldwide reputation and Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami has been conducting Hindu propaganda by opening Datta Peetham branches in 35 countries. Moreover, he launched another 89 branches in India through which the poor are being provided free food and medical camps. The program called Music for Meditation and Feeling is performed under the name Raga Sagara Nada and music therapists are being set up in many countries for treatments through music.

CM Jagan on Monday left his residence in Tadepalli and reach the ashram at 10.30 am and will return to his residence at 11.30am after meeting with Sachidananda Swami. Meanwhile, arrangements for the CM's visit to the ashram were taken care of by the CM's security personnel and other police officials and ensured that there is no untoward incidents take place.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas and other police officials on Sunday visited the ashram and inspected the arrangements and security measures being taken in view of the Chief Minister's visit.