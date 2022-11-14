  • Menu
YS Jagan wishes Children on Children's Day, says they are pillars of society

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

On the occasion of Children's Day on Monday November 14, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wished all the children on Children's Day.

He said that Education and values are the greatest assets we give to children who are the pillars of society.



"Children should grow up with love, friendship and equality. Happy Children's Day to all children," YS Jagan wrote on Twitter.

