YS Jagan wishes that YSRCP bus Yatra should take welfare schemes into public

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted to the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra undertaken by the AP ruling party YSRCP. He hoped that the social justice that has been done in these four years should be highlighted in the bus trip, thus paving the way for the victory of the poor in the war with the rich in the coming days.

He said priority given to my SC, my ST, my BC and my minorities in YSRCP government is unprecedented not only in the history of this state but also in the history of the country. "Our government has given them progress in economic, social and political fields as a right and disbursed the 75 percent of welfare schemes funds to Tye backward classes during the last 53 months," YS Jagan said adding that they had passed the law and gave 50 percent of the nominated positions to these communities.

He said that the war between the rich and the poor is going to happen in the coming days. The first phase of YSRCP bus yatra has started today and will end till November 9 covering areas such as Itchchapuram, Tenali, and Siinganamala.