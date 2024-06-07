India's unprecedented journey will continue under PM Modi, promise leaders

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged on Friday that the NDA family has grown due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, efficiency and vision.



Congratulating PM Modi on getting unanimously elected again as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he said that it is a matter of great joy that the NDA government, which has been serving India for the last 10 years, has received the mandate for the third time.

"I have worked very closely with the Prime Minister over the last 10 years. His efficiency, vision and integrity are acknowledged by all. A revolutionary change has been witnessed in the condition, direction and mood of India in the past decade. Our country now has the ability to give leadership and new direction to the entire world," Singh posted on X.

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs in Modi 2.0, stated that he was "deeply privileged" to witness "a truly momentous occasion" when PM Modi was elected to lead as India's Prime Minister for a historic third term at the parliamentary party meeting of the NDA.

"The India growth story and India's unprecedented journey towards being Viksit Bharat with sabka saath, sabka prayas will continue with full force under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji," he said.

Congratulating PM Modi on what he termed the "historic moment", Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India has touched new heights of development and established a new identity for itself across the world in the 10 years of the Modi government.

"While serving 140 crore countrymen as a family, you have linked their lives with progress, prosperity and capability with unprecedented and meaningful changes. Keeping this journey going forward, NDA under your leadership will move ahead rapidly with the aim of achieving the goal of the developed India. I am confident that during your tenure itself we will also become the third largest economy in the world," Goyal mentioned.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the PM's "invigorating address" on Friday as he congratulated PM Modi on being unanimously elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, BJP4, and of NDA Parliamentary Party.

"Your invigorating address today will inspire us all to strive for the nation's development, meet people's aspirations and move towards our goal of a Viksit Bharat," he remarked.