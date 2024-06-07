SA20 Season 3 to begin on Jan 9 next year, final to be played on Feb 8

Johannesburg: The third season of South Africa's domestic T20 tournament, SA20 Season 3, will begin on January 9 next year while the competition's final will be played on February 8, the League Commissioner Graeme Smith announced on Friday.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third title, having won the first two iterations of the tournament and Smith stated that franchises’ planning is well underway to secure some of the biggest names on the T20 circuit for the 2025 event.

“Following two successful seasons, we plan to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast," Smith said in a release.

"Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion. We can’t wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans,” he added.