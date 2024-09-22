YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy

Live
Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the concerns and controversy of the Tirumala laddu.
Reddy expressed concern that "the sentiments of crores of Swami's devotees have been damaged and alleged that the latest controversy has not only harmed the integrity of TTD but have also diminished the reputation of the temple.
Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Reddy demanded that inquiry into the whole incident. This letter comes amidst growing political tensions in the state over the said controversy.
