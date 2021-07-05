YS Jagan writes to Union Ministers, complaints against Telangana irrigation projects

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written separate letters to Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prakash Javadekar. CM YS Jagan once again complained that Telangana was constructing illegal projects. CM asked the center to direct KRMB to visit the Rayalaseema project only after visiting the illegal projects under construction in Telangana.

In the letter to Shekhawat, CM Jagan said that Telangana was generating electricity against the rules and was consuming more water than the allotted. "Telangana is illegally pumping water without any water reserves in the Srisailam project; it consumed 19 TMCs of water from 1st of this month till date and is pumping water from a water level of 796 feet, " the CM said in the letter.



YS Jagan said that without 854 feet of water in Srisailam, there is no possibility of getting water for irrigation in the Rayalaseema, Nellore, and Prakasam districts. He alleged that Palamuru Rangareddy, Dindi Lift Irrigation projects, which are being constructed by Telangana at 800 feet without environmental clearance, and opined that there will be no chance of 854 feet of water in Srisailam due to this illegal project.



On the other hand, in a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, CM YS Jagan appealed for an environmental permit for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation. The letter stated that Telangana was generating electricity in Krishna projects contrary to the regulations of the Krishna River Management Board. He also briefed over the Telangana government violating the rules over the usage of Krishna River water.



He said the government has already submitted the complete DPR to the Central Water Resources Commissioner regarding Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation. "We are appealing for environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Irrigation Project," Jagan said in the letter.

