YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins in Pinagadi, to hold road show in Visakha West

On the 20th day of his Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was given a warm welcome by the people. The yatra kicked off from Pinagadi Vepagunta and proceeded towards Gopalapatnam via Chinnayyapalem in Visakhapatnam.

As the bus made its way through various villages, locals came out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and express their support for his initiatives. CM Jagan interacted with the residents, listening to their grievances and promising to address them at the earliest.



The yatra will take a lunch break near Gopalapatnam, where CM Jagan would mingle with the crowd and speak about his vision for the development of the region be it in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services for the people of Andhra Pradesh.