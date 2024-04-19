YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins in Rajapuram, to enter Kakinada by evening

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra is set to make its way into Kakinada district today from Rajapuram where he stated last night with crowds eagerly waiting to welcome the Chief Minister. The roads leading into the district are lined with supporters, and massive cut-outs, flexi, and fireworks have been put up to celebrate his arrival.

Fans have traveled for kilometers to catch a glimpse of CM Jagan as he makes his way through Kakinada. In the evening, a meeting will be held at Kakinada Atchampeta junction, where CM Jagan will address the crowd.

The YSRCP leaders and cadre in the district are making arrangements to welcome their leader, with supporters eagerly anticipating his speech at the upcoming assembly.