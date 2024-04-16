Live
Just In
YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra to continue in Nidamarru and Ganapavaram
The Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra Schedule of YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for April 16 was released. The schedule was shared by the party's state general secretary Talashila Raghuram on Monday.
According to the schedule, the day will begin with CM Jagan leaving from Narayanapuram, where he stayed the previous night, at 9 am. The route for the day includes stops at Nidamarru and Ganapavaram, with a lunch break planned in the suburbs.
In the afternoon, CM Jagan will address a public meeting at Bhimavaram Bypass Road Granthi Venkateswara Rao Junior College at 3.30 pm. Following the meeting, the CM will continue on to the overnight camp set up in the outskirts of Ithakota, passing through Pippara, Peravali, and Siddhanta Cross.
The Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra has been a significant part of CM Jagan's election campaign, allowing him to connect with the people of Andhra Pradesh and address their concerns directly.