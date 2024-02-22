YS Sharmila arrested while heading to AP Secretariat

Vijayawada: APCC chief YS Sharmila was arrested at Tadepalli of Guntur while she was marching towards AP secretariat protesting against the failure of the YSRCP government on filling the teachers posts and not resolving unemployment problem in the state.

Earlier she staged a protest at the Andhra Ratna bhavan for one hour. The police clamped 144 section and made it clear there is no permission for protests in the city.

She alleged the government failed to fulfill pre polls promise on filling 23 000 teachers posts in state in five years rule. Several hundred police are posted since morning near Congress party state office to foil chalo secretariat call given by APCC.

Finally the police took Sharmila into custody at Tadepalli near Karakatta. Police restrictions continued in Vijayawada and in Tadepalli since morning.