YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief

AP Congress Chief YS Sharmila concluded a meeting with Kadapa leaders at the 'Andhra Ratna' Bhavan in Vijayawada, where she expressed her readiness to contest from Kadapa or any other constituency if directed by the Congress leadership. Emphasizing the importance of preparedness for competition and sacrifice as per the party's directives, Sharmila underscored her commitment to abiding by the leadership's decisions.

In a pointed critique, Sharmila questioned the actions of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other leaders, urging them to address public concerns rather than focusing solely on internal matters. She raised issues pertaining to the development of Polavaram, the establishment of a Rajdhani, and the Kadapa Steel Factory, highlighting the Congress party's advocacy for these critical initiatives.

Sharmila disclosed that the Congress party's candidate list will soon be finalized pending board approval, with approximately 1500 applications received for contesting in the upcoming elections. She noted that candidate selection is undergoing thorough evaluation, including surveys, and emphasized that the final candidates have yet to be determined.

The development signifies a significant step in the party's electoral preparations and underscores Sharmila's resolve to lead the Congress party in the forthcoming political engagements.