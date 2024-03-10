YS Sharmila Criticizes TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP Alliance

AP Congress President YS Sharmila has expressed strong disapproval of the recent alliance formed between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janasena, and BJP, highlighting concerns over the implications of the partnership.

In a press conference, Sharmila stated that the alliance has not garnered widespread acceptance among the public, questioning the rationale behind the collaboration and its potential impact on Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Sharmila underscored the importance of public engagement and called upon the citizens to voice their concerns and opinions regarding the affiliations with the BJP. Her remarks to the media underscored a resolute stance against what she perceives as detrimental alliances and urged transparency, accountability, and prioritization of public welfare in political decision-making processes.