YS Sharmila likely to get a post in Congress after her son's engagement

Guntur: The AICC is likely to appoint YS Sharmila , as PCC chief or AICC secretary and star campaigner for the Congress party in 2024 Assembly elections after her son's engagement to be held on January 18, it is learnt. At present she is busy in making preparations for her son Raja Reddy's engagement and marriage. After that she will play a key role in the Congress party in the state affairs and electioneering.



She will address the public meetings in the three regions in A.P. The Congress party is preparing a road map for election campaigning and Operation Akarsh to bring back the former Congress leaders and youth into the party.

Meanwhile, the AICC leaders have already begun an exercise to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and conduct the regional conferences.

It may be recalled that Y S Sharmila met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on January 4 and merged her party in Congress. She agreed to take up any responsibility to be entrusted by the Congress party high command.