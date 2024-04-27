Live
YS Sharmila Reddy Promises Development and Welfare in Eluru District
A massive public meeting was held in Gopannapalem, Denduluru Constituency, where YS Sharmila Reddy, the newly appointed APCC Chief, addressed the crowd. In her speech, she highlighted the failures of the current MLA Poker, criticizing him for neglecting key issues in the constituency.
Sharmila focused on the importance of the Polavaram project, calling it YSR's dream and promising to complete it if Congress comes to power. She also pledged to provide 2.25 lakh jobs, build solid houses for the poor, and offer financial assistance to elderly women.
The APCC Chief criticized the current government for failing to address farmer suicides, lack of crop loss compensation, and the presence of mafias in the state. She emphasized the need for development and welfare initiatives, stating that only Congress can bring about positive change in the state.
Sharmila also touched upon the issue of special status, highlighting the missed opportunities for industrial growth and job creation. She urged the residents of Eluru District to support Congress in the upcoming elections to ensure a better future for the state's youth and farmers.