- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
YS Sharmila Reddy to Visit Kadapa District for Congress Strengthening
Kadapa: In a bid to fortify the Congress Party's presence in Andhra Pradesh, APCC President Smt. YS Sharmila Reddy is scheduled to visit Kadapa on June 12. District President Vijaya Jyoti announced the visit during a press conference held at the Congress Party office.
During her visit, Sharmila Reddy aims to assess local issues and develop a strategic plan to enhance the District Congress. Her focus will include raising awareness of the All India Congress Committee's Ahmedabad resolution and promoting party activities at the grassroots level.
The meeting will take place on Thursday from 3 to 5 pm in the designated hall. All members of the Congress Party state committee, frontal organisations, departments, cells, along with district and city leaders, assembly coordinators, and mandal Congress presidents are encouraged to attend.
Vijaya Jyoti urged those involved to actively participate in making this pivotal visit a success.