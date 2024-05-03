Live
Just In
YS Sharmila Slams Jagan Government for Mishandling Elderly Pensioners in State
APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy expressed her frustration with the Jagan Government for allegedly mistreating elderly pensioners in the state. During a media briefing on Friday, she criticized the government for reportedly creating hurdles for pensioners.
Sharmila urged the Chief Secretary to refrain from harassing the elderly and expressed concerns over the government's actions. She also raised doubts about the YSRCP Navratnas and highlighted the challenges faced by employees under the current administration.
Furthermore, Sharmila criticized Jagan Reddy for allegedly looking down on her father's legacy and criticized the government for prioritizing party interests over public welfare. She also reiterated the Congress party's commitment to implementing the One Pension Scheme (OPS) and creating 2 lakh jobs in the state.