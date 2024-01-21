YS Sharmila to take charge as APCC chief today in Vijayawada

YS Sharmila will be taking charge as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday. She will be arriving at Gannavaram airport from Kadapa by a special flight at 9:30 am, and then travel to Vijayawada by car. Several AICC leaders, such as Manickam Tagore, Muniappan, Kristafar Tilak, as well as key APCC leaders, former MPs, MLAs, and others will be attending her swearing-in ceremony.

Following her arrival, Sharmila will lead a rally from Gannavaram Airport to the Kannur Invitational Function Hall. After addressing party workers in Kannur, she will proceed to the Andhra Ratna Bhavan PCC office.

Sharmila officially joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The YSRTP party merged with Congress faction. The party leadership has entrusted Sharmila with significant responsibilities following her joining.

She has been appointed as the APCC chief and has been tasked with strengthening the party in the state in preparation for the upcoming elections. Gidugu Rydraraju, who previously held the position of APCC chief, has been appointed as a special invitee by the Congress Working Committee.