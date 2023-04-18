YS Viveka murder case: CBI court likely to deliver verdict on YS Bhaskar Reddy's custody petition

The verdict on the custody petition of YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy, who were arrested in Viveka's murder case, will be pronounced today.



CBI has filed a petition seeking to give YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy to custody for 10 days while YS Bhaskar Reddy and Udaya Kumar Reddy also filed the bail petition. The CBI court is likely to deliver its verdict today after completing the arguments on this petition.



On the other hand, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday will continue the hearing of YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The High Court which heard the petition on Monday postponed the hearing nad directed the CBI not to summon him till 4PM today.