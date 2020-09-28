YS Viveka murder case: CBI starts probe over financial transactions between the suspects

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy continues for the 16th day. The CBI which is interrogating the suspects at a guest house in Kadapa Central Jail had questioned a man associated with Munna, the owner of a footwear shop in Pulivendula. The CBI has focused mostly on financial transactions in the case. The CBI is pulling the coupe on those who has ties with Munna and who has given loans. The CBI, which questioned three footwear shop dealers in Kadapa yesterday, is also reportedly investigating a person close to Munna today.

Although the footwear shop in Pulivendula has been closed for 3 months, the authorities are still looking into how Rs 48 lakh cash and 25 ounces of gold were found in the bank locker. The CBI identified Rs. 48 lakh and 25 ounces of gold in Munna's bank account locker. It is learnt from the investigation that YS Vivekananda Reddy has lambasted at Munna over his behaviour and disputes with his three wives. Later, Munna's first wife was interrogated by CBI officials for two days. A CBI team went to Munna's house in Kadiri, Anantapur district and seized cash and jewelery from a bank locker in the presence of his mother.

The former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019 ahead of the general elections. The then government had constituted SIT, which was further renewed by the YSRCP government where they have investigated the case. However, Suneetha Reddy, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who is not satisfied with SIT investigation moved High Court seeking the case be transferred to CBI to which the court ordered CBI inquiry.