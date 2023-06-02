  • Menu
YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter

A hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail petition was held in Nampally CBI court on Friday. The court ordered the CBI to file a counter in this order and adjourned the hearing to June 5.

Earlier, YS Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, filed a petition in the CBI court seeking bail. Bhaskar Reddy stated that he is suffering from illness and has been in jail for almost one and a half a months and the custodial trial has also ended. He appealed to the court to grant bail considering these factors.

The CBI arrested Bhaskar Reddy on April 16 in Viveka's murder case and took him into custody from April 19 to 24. Bhaskar Reddy, who has been in Chanchalguda jail since April 24, fell ill last week and was treated at Osmania Hospital. The doctors who examined him there found that he had heart problems and moved to NIMS. Later, he was again taken to jail. In this context, he filed a petition seeking bail.

