YS Viveka murder: CBI issues notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy, asks him to attend inquiry on March 12

The CBI has once again issued notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of YS Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI issued notices under CrPC 160 on Tuesday evening at Bhaskar Reddy's house in Pulivendula. The CBI said in the notice that he had to appear for the inquiry on the 12th of this month in the guest house of Kadapa Central Jail.



Meanwhile, CBI issued notices to Bhaskar Reddy for the first time in the same murder case on 18th of last month. However, he said that he could not come to the trial on 23rd of last month due to pre-scheduled events. In this background, CBI has once again issued notices. The CBI has already summoned Bhaskar Reddy's son and MP Avinash Reddy twice for questioning in the Viveka murder case.

Similarly, CBI recently interrogated YS Jagan's OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy and Bharti PA Naveen in Kadapa Central Jail. It seems that CBI is likely to question Bhaskar Reddy based on the information given by Avinash and others in this process.

It is known that on March 15, 2019, YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally hacked to death in the bathroom of his house. This incident, which took place before the 2019 elections, created a sensation at that time. Both the TDP and YCP leaders made accusations against each other. However, the High Court handed over the case to the CBI on the request of YS Sunitha, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Since then many accused have been arrested in the investigation of the case.

https://youtu.be/lzp_-NPdhB0