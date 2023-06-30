Live
YS Viveka murder: Suspense continues on CBI probe as deadline ends today
The deadline for the CBI's investigation into the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case is ending today. However, there is suspense over the decision that the CBI will take regarding the investigation.
It is unclear whether the investigation has been concluded or if there will be an extension to the deadline.
In addition, the Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Viveka's daughter Sunitha seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of MP Avinash Reddy (YS Avinash Reddy), who is an accused in the case on July 3.
The CBI is expected to file a charge sheet soon against accused Bhaskar Reddy and another accused and explain the progress of the investigation to the Supreme Court on July 3. It is likely that CBI would request an extension for the investigation.