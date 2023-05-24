YS Viveka murder: YS Vimala Reddy says YS Avinash Reddy is innocent

YS Rajasekhar Reddy's sister YS Vimala Reddy made key comments regarding the murder case of YS Viveka. She said that those who killed YS Viveka are roaming outside while innocent people are in facing difficulties.



Meanwhile, YS Vimala visited MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Srilakshmi in the hospital on Wednesday. Later, Vimalamma spoke to the media and said Sri Lakshmi's health is alarming. "Avinash's family who did no wrong is suffering a lot if the people who killed Viveka are roaming around," YS Vimala said.



Stating that it is not fair to target Avinash who has done nothing wrong, YS Vimala said that she don't know why YS Sunitha has changed her word now after first saying that there were no family members involved in Viveka's murder at the beginning. She said that Avinash Reddy is confident that justice will be prevailed.