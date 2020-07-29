YS Vivekananda murder case: CBI records Suneetha's statement

YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case for the last twelve days has intensified the probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. CBI officials are investigating the case at Kadapa Central Jail where Viveka's daughter Suneetha appeared before the CBI on Tuesday. CBI officials, led by a special investigating officer, interrogated Suneetha for seven long hours at a guest house in the Central Jail. The Central Burreau of Investigation, which has been investigating the former minister's murder case for the last twelve days has intensified the probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. CBI officials are investigating the case at Kadapa Central Jail where Viveka's daughterappeared before theon Tuesday. CBI officials, led by a special investigating officer, interrogated Suneetha for seven long hours at a guest house in the Central Jail.

Sunitha was reportedly briefed on all the circumstances from the day of the murder to the present while the CBI statement recorded her statement. On the other hand, there is a possibility of prosecuting others as well today. Earlier, the CBI has conducted extensive investigation on Viveka's house and took the measurements of the house. Also, house watchman, Ranganna was questioned. It remains to be seen how the case moves forward.

On Sunday, the Pulivendula police handed over the SIT investigation report to the CBI. The CBI officers who seized the reports in the 3 bags focused on the key suspects. Information that a list of 15 suspects has already been prepared, which includes YS Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskar Reddy, Baba Manohar Reddy, TDP MLC BTech Ravi and BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy.

The former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019 ahead of the general elections. The then government had constituted SIT, which was further renewed by the YSRCP government where they have investigated the case. However, Suneetha Reddy daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who is not satisfied with SIT investigation moved High Court seeking the case be transferred to CBI to which the court ordered CBI inquiry.