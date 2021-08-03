YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI arrests suspect Sunil Kumar Yadav in Goa

A key development has taken place in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Sunil Kumar Yadav of Pulivendula was arrested by the CBI in Goa. This was confirmed by CBI headquarters officials. CBI officials said he was produced in a local court in Goa after his arrest on Monday.



Sunil Yadav was brought to Kadapa on transit remand by Goa local court. Sunil Kumar, a suspect in the Viveka murder case, has already been interrogated several times by CBI officials. It appears that he was arrested during this sequence.

Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating the case. CBI officials are interrogating the suspects at a guest house in Kadapa Central Jail. Erra Gangi Reddy, who is very close to the Viveka family, along with the arrested Sunil Yadav, Umashankar, and another being interrogated.

The former minister and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle was murdered on March 25, 2019, at the time when the general elections are scheduled. The then government has set up SIT probe and followed by YS Jagan's cousin and YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter moved to High Court seeking CBI inquiry. The High Court ordered CBI inquiry into the murder case.