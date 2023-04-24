YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: CBI sleuths probe MP's personal secretary

Pulivendula(YSR district): CBI sleuths have further intensified their probe into the murder of former Minister and MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy. According to sources, a six-member CBI team came to Pulivendula at around 2 pm on Sunday and went to the residence of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and grilled his personal secretary K Ramana Reddy for more than half-an-hour at the residence.

Later, they have taken him to the helipad situated at some distance from the official residence of Avinash Reddy and reportedly collected some circumstantial evidence. It is learnt that the CBI officials questioned the personal secretary of Avinash Reddy as to why the MP went to the helipad after the brutal murder of Vivekananda Reddy in the small hours on March 15, 2019. The sleuths wanted to know if Avinash Reddy went to the helipad alone or he was accompanied by some others. The officers also went to Vivekananda Reddy's residence on Sunday and questioned SK Inaitullah, a computer operator employed at the former minister's house.