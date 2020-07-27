YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder: CBI receives SIT report, to grill suspects soon

The Central Burreau of Investigation has intensified the probe in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. Authorities who have already investigated Viveka's house watchmen, the main accused Erra Gangireddy, Vivekananda Reddy's PA and driver Prasad and have already collected key information in the case. The Pulivendula police have handed over the SIT investigation report to the CBI.

CBI officials who seized the reports investigated by the 3 SIT teams will formally interrogate the suspects from tomorrow. There is a chance that the suspects will be interrogated in Kadapa under the leadership of a CBI investigating officer.

It is learnt that YS Vivekananda's murder case transferred to the CBI on the orders of the High Court. Central Investigation Agency officials focused on key masterminds. An exchange of information has already taken place between the SIT and CBI teams.

On the other hand, CBI officials conducted a scene reconstruction at Viveka's residence in Kadapa. A technical team was deployed in the field to gather information regarding Vivekananda's calldata. Earlier, the CBI team visited Vivekananda's house and inquired his house bed and spoke to his wife Saubhagyamma couple of days back and took the measurements of his house.

The former minister was allegedly murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019 ahead of the general elections. The then government had constituted SIT, which was further renewed by the YSRCP government where they have investigated the case. However, Suneetha Reddy daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who is not satisfied with SIT investigation moved High Court seeking the case be transferred to CBI to which the court ordered CBI inquiry.