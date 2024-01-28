YSR Congress MLA refuses to contest for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

In another jolt to Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSRCP, its MLA Koneti Adimulam has refused to contest for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as directed by the party leadership.

The MLA from Sathyavedu constituency in Tirupati district on Sunday revolted against the party leadership for shifting him to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

He blamed state minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and some other party leaders for the decision.

The MLA is likely to resign from the party and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently appointed sitting MP from Tirupati, M. Gurumurthy as in-charge of Sathyavedu constituency recently and asked Adimulam to contest for Lok Sabha.

Alleging that that there is no respect for Scheduled castes in the party, he said he was asked to contest from Tirupati Lok Sabha seat against his wishes.

He asked if the party can do the same with other leaders. Adimulam said he had made the allegations of irregularities in sand mining against Ramchandra Reddy but he conspired to send him from the constituency.

He asked how Ramchandra Reddy who had only a motorcycle in 1989 had amassed huge wealth today.

The MLA alleged that he was tormented for two months over the issue of MLA ticket.

He said he directly discussed this matter with Jagan Mohan Reddy and insisted that he be allowed to contest again from Satyavedu as he comes from the same constituency.

Despite this, Jagan asked him to contest for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

"For 14 years, I have tirelessly supported YSRCP in Sathyavedu constituency. In 2019, I won the ticket and the election through hard work, day and night. I've remained loyal to the party without any mistakes," said Adimulam.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been dropping or shuffling sitting MLAs and MPs.

This has created dissidence in some constituencies.

Three MPs have quit the party this month.

Simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April-May.