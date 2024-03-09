YSR Congress Party Celebrates International Women's Day, Appreciates CM YS Jagan

Vasireddy Padma, a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party, led the celebration of International Women's Day at the party's central office, emphasizing the significant strides made in women's empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan. The event, organized by the party's women's wing, witnessed MLC Potula Sunitha, the state president of the women's wing, as she cut the cake to mark the occasion.

In her address, Vasireddy Padma expressed gratitude on behalf of millions of women in the state who are acknowledging and appreciating Chief Minister YS Jagan on International Women's Day. She highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by the government to provide equality and recognition to women, including the allocation of house titles in women's names and prioritizing women in various welfare schemes, leading to increased recognition and gender equality.

Drawing attention to CM Jagan's vision encapsulated in the slogan 'Why Not 175,' Vasireddy Padma encouraged women in the state to actively participate in realizing this vision and showcasing their capabilities. She lauded the Disha app, a safety initiative introduced by CM Jagan, which provides women with a sense of security and empowerment at their fingertips.

Vasireddy Padma commended the YSRCP government for passing legislation in the assembly that mandates 50 percent reservation for women, a landmark achievement that sets a precedent in the country. She further announced her resignation from the post of Chairperson of the Women's Commission to actively campaign in support of CM YS Jagan's government during the elections, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the party's vision and goals.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including YSRCP women's wing president Potula Sunitha, MLC Varudu Kalyani, vice presidents, zonal committee chairmen, SC Corporation chairman Ammaji, APIC chairman Bandi Punyasheela, women advocates, and other distinguished guests. Their collective participation underscored a shared commitment to advancing women's rights, promoting gender equality, and supporting the transformative initiatives spearheaded by the YSR Congress Party under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan.