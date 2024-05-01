YSR Congress Party Welcomes 40 Families from TDP in Sitarama Puram Mandal

In a surprising turn of events, the YSR Congress Party in Sitarama Puram Mandal witnessed a significant shift as 40 families from the TDP joined them. The event took place in the heart of the Mandal, with future generations of Udayagiri Constituency Ashakiranam, Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, leading the proceedings. Abhinav Reddy warmly welcomed the new members into the party by draping scarves around their necks.

Following their induction into the party, Abhinav Reddy and the newly-joined members embarked on a campaign, visiting various shops and households in Sitaramapuram. They met with the residents, urging them to support Abhinav Reddy as the MLA candidate and Vijayasai Reddy as the MP candidate in the upcoming elections on May 13. Encouraging the elderly to cast their votes and bring victory to the party, they emphasized the importance of participating in the electoral process.

The move marks a significant development in the political landscape of Sitarama Puram Mandal, as the YSR Congress Party continues to gather support and momentum leading up to the elections.