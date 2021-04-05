YSR Congress Sankharavam : SS Link Canal works to be resumed shortly says Balineni

Nellore: Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod for resuming the works on Somasila-Swarnamukhi link canal for resolving water issues of Rapur farmers.

Addressing an election campaign, 'YSR Congress Sankharavam' at Rapur in Venkatagiri constituency on Monday, the minister said the project has been pending for many years and it is going to be a reality now with the decision of the Chief Minister. He also said the Chief Minister was expecting a good majority to the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll nominee Dr Gurumoorthy.

Panchayatraj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said many ZPTC, MPTC and Sarpanch candidates in Rapur mandal have been elected unanimously because of affection on Jagan Mohan Reddy. Stating that poor were getting benefits through various welfare programmes of government, he said the volunteer system bridging the gap between the government and the people.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said they would support for developing Penusila Narasimha Swamy temple in the mandal directing the TTD officials to conduct a survey on the amenities and to prepare an action plan. He said the majority in LS bypoll should be more than municipal and panchayat polls in Venkatagiri constituency.

Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said Gurumoorthy has been close associate to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who observed conditions of the people during Padayatra and was capable of focussing them in the House, if he is elected.

He asked the voters to increase the polling percentage to 95 per cent and the result should a historic one.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the previous the government had cancelled the SS Canal works that started during Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy regime with Rs 400 crore in 2006. Now, the works are going to be resumed and there would be no problem with water for irrigation purposes, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, party nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy, Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy, former MLA SPV Naidu and party leader N Ramkumar Reddy were present.