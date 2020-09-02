YSR developed Vizag on all fronts: Vijaya Sai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy developed Visakhapatnam on all fronts, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy.



Paying rich tributes to the former Chief Minister YSR on his 11th death anniversary, the MP said YSR would remain etched in the hearts of the people of Andhra Pradesh forever.

Accompanied by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, MPs G Madhavi and M V V Satyanarayana, MLA Adeep Raj, former MLAs Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, the MP garlanded the stature of the YSR at RK Beach.

The MP pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blocked the development of Visakhapatnam then and opposed the executive capital move. Responding to the ensuing local body polls, Vijaya Sai said that YSRCP was sure to win in the elections again. Marking the occasion, rice and saris were distributed to poor women at the Beach Road.