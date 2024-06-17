Live
YSR District officials extends Bakrid greetings
Kadapa: The leaders and officials of YSR district have extended their heartfelt wishes to the residents on the occasion of Bakrid. They emphasised the district’s symbol of religious harmony and expressed their hopes for everyone to receive blessings, good health, and happiness. This festival, marked by acts of charity and sacrifice, brings joy and unity to the community. Leaders wished that this festive spirit fills everyone’s lives with happiness.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy along with MLCs, MLAs, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, city Commissioner Praveen Chand and others conveyed festival wishes to the Muslim community in the district.
