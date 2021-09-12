YSR Jagananna Colonies boon to poor: Mayor K Suresh Babu

Kadapa: Describing YSR Jagananna Colonies as boon for poor, Mayor and YSRCP Kadapa Parliamentary president K Suresh Babu has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy realised the dream of poor to own a house as he designed such a remarkable project despite the state was facing financial crises.

In an interview with The Hans India, the Mayor said a total 16 layouts apart from 12 in Kadapa city, remaining 4 in Kamalapuram constituency, which comes under the purview of Kadapa city, were formed.

He said as many as 25,000 beneficiaries were identified in Kadapa municipal limits and house site deeds were already distributed to them for constructing the houses. He said that the layouts would have all infrastructure facilities.

He said there was no problem for sand as the project was under progress in various stages. He said the administration was planning to inaugurate YSR Jagananna Colonies by next January.

He also mentioned Rs 850 crore worth development works in city are being under progress. Apart from beautification of Buggavanka stream by spending Rs 64 crore, he said the project would also resolve inundation of surrounding areas during rainy season.

He added 95 per cent of encroachments were removed under the purview of Buggavanka work.