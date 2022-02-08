  • Menu
YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme to benefit 43,860 in Chittoor

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy addressing a meet held at Vedurukuppam on Monday
Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy addressing a meet held at Vedurukuppam on Monday 

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Rs 65.79 crore was credited into bank accounts of 43,860 eligible beneficiaries pertaining to forward castes such as Brahmins, Reddys, Kammas and Vaisyas under the YSR-EBC Nestham scheme.

Though the scheme was not included in Navaratnalu manifesto, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to help Rs 45,000 for three years to the women beneficiaries in the age group of 45-60 years, he said.

Participating in a meet held at Vedurukuppam mandal on Monday, he enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government in the last 30 months and added the government was committed to women empowerment and welfare of all sections without expecting any political mileage. Former Chittoor MP M Gnanendra Reddy said Jagan has introduced several welfare schemes despite funds crunch. Vedurukuppam ZPTC Sukumar and MPP Nagarani were present.

