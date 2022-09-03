YSR still alive in hearts of people, says DCC chief Sudhakar Babu

Kurnool: The rank and file of the Congress and the YSR Congress parties have remembered the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy by paying rich floral tributes to his statue here on Friday to mark his 13th death anniversary.

On the occasion, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president M Sudhakar Babu and other leaders paid homage after garlanding to his photo at the party office. Similarly, the MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool and Mayor Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MA Hafeez Khan and B Y Ramaiah and other party leaders also paid rich floral tributes by garlanding to statue of YSR at SBI circle.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhakar Babu said that YSR would never be forgotten as he still alive in the hearts of the people of united Andhra Pradesh. Dr Rajasekhar Reddy was an inspiration to all the Chief Ministers. He was the hardcore leader of Congress party. He was the one who has extended flawless governance to the people.

As a CM, he has implemented several welfare schemes that were never implemented in any of the states across the country, stated Sudhakar Babu. He reeled out the schemes introduced by YSR. On the other hand, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MA Hafeez Khan and BY Ramaiah along with party cadres paid homage after garlanding to the statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy at SBI circle.

On the occasion the leaders distributed sarees to 200 poor women. Congress leaders John Wilson, Pedda Reddy, Damodaram, Radhakrishna, Ananta Karunakar Babu, Ananta Rajendra Prasad, S Prameela, K Venkata Lakshmi, Yellamma and others participated.