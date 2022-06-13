YSRCP activists attack TDP sympathiser

Guntur: YSRCP activists attacked TDP sympathiser Karlapudi Venkayamma and her son Vamshi with stones on Sunday due to old rivalry. Venkayamma, residing at Kanteru village of Tadikonda mandal in Guntur district, criticised the YSRCP government on several occasions.

Speaking with the media after the attack, Venkayamma alleged that the YSRCP leaders are creating problems to her. 'They attacked me and my son Vamshi with stones. My son was injured in this incident,' she said.

Venkayamma filed a complaint against YSRCP leaders, who attacked her and her son, with Tadikonda police.

Local TDP leaders accompanied her to Tadikonda police station. Large numbers of activists and leaders of both TDP and YSRCP gathered at Tadikonda police station. Tension prevailed when the activists of both the parties jostled each another at the police station.

Its learnt that the police are going to book cases against leaders of both parties.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu went to Tadikonda police station and inquired about the reasons for the attack.

Later speaking to the media, Anand criticised that police failed to check YSRCP history sheeters. He said though Venkayamma was attacked in front of police station, the police did not take any action against the accused. He criticised that police officials are playing mere spectators' role. He warned of approaching Human Rights Commission for justice.