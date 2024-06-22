  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP allege Party Central Office Demolished in Defiance of High Court Orders

YSRCP allege Party Central Office Demolished in Defiance of High Court Orders
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The YCP leaders allege the under construction YSRCP party's central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This...

Vijayawada: The YCP leaders allege the under construction YSRCP party's central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state's history, commenced around 5:30 am today using excavators and bulldozers.



The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA. The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP's lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X