YSRCP allege Party Central Office Demolished in Defiance of High Court Orders

Vijayawada: The YCP leaders allege the under construction YSRCP party's central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state's history, commenced around 5:30 am today using excavators and bulldozers.











The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA. The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP's lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court.