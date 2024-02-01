YSRCP and TDP activists altercation at Babu surety program in Denduluru

Several TDP leaders, including former Denduluru MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, visited Somavarappadu on Wednesday as part of the "Babu Surety" program. However, there was an altercation between YSRCP and TDP.

TDP leaders claimed that these acts were advised by YCP MLA Abbayya Chaudhary, who was also present. TDP leaders and the Dendulur YCP leaders had scuffle on the main road and YCP leaders did not stop and left the scene. YCP is receiving criticism from the public for their physical attacks and provocative actions.