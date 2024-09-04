Live
Just In
YSRCP announces Rs 1 cr, to distribute aid itself
Will distribute food, water and milk today in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore aid for Vijayawada flood victims after discussing the situation with party senior leaders at the party’s central office in Tadepalli.
During the meeting, Jagan, who personally visited the flood-affected areas, criticised the government’s failure to assist the victims adequately. He emphasised that the Rs 1 crore aid from the YSRCP would be used to support those in need. The party leaders noted that despite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu touring the affected areas, substantial relief measures had not been implemented, leaving many people without basic necessities like food, clean water and medicines.
Senior leaders present at the meeting included party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, opposition leader in Legislative Cuncil Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Vellampalli Srinivas, Karamuri Nageswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Kaile Anil Kumar, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu and party leader Sheikh Asif among others.
Speaking to the media after the meeting at the camp office of former minister Vellampalli Srinivas in Brahmin Street, Vijayawada, MLC Botcha Satyanarayana announced that the YSRCP would distribute one lakh milk packets and two lakh water bottles to the flood victims in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He criticised the government for its failure to provide adequate relief during the floods, questioning their preparedness and response. Satyanarayana also slammed the government for neglecting the basic needs of the victims, such as food, water, and shelter.