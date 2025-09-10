YSRCP arrested Naidu for pleasure: Putta

Eluru: On the occasion of two years since the YSRCP government arrested TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar responded when the events of that day were recalled.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said that he was very hurt when the YSRCP elders falsely arrested a senior and visionary leader like Chandrababu just for their own pleasure.

He said that the people have given the right verdict on the anarchy committed by the YSRCP in the past, but they are creating problems that do not exist to protect their existence and are raising agitations in the name of ‘Annadata Poru’.

He said that there is no shortage of urea in the state, and the Centre is supplying enough urea, and farmers will not believe the false propaganda of the YSRCP. He said that all the farmers are happy after the coalition government came to power, and recently, palm oil farmers are getting more than the support price as a result of his efforts, and tobacco farmers are also happy with the permission for additionalpurchases.