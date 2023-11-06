YSRCP, BJP enacting drama, alleges CPM

Vijayawada: CPM state secretariat member Chigurupati Baburao with other party leaders conducted Padayatra in Krishna Lanka here on Sunday as part of campaign for the proposed Prajarakshana Bheri, a public meeting scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on November 15. Local CPM workers and leaders participated in Padayatra in the 15th division.

Speaking on the occasion, Baburao alleged that the BJP and YSRCP are enacting dramas in the state by levelling charges against each other but working in coordination in the Centre.

He said the State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and the YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy are accusing each other in the state and the YSRCP is supporting the BJP at the Centre.

Baburao said that the BJP government burdened common people by increasing prices of LPG gas, diesel, petrol and the essential commodities.

He questioned why the BJP government is not responding to the misrule of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and why people should elect BJP at the Centre when its government at the Centre is targeting the regional parties and the Opposition parties.

He said that the decision of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to support the BJP will prove disastrous for the JSP. It is high time the regional parties rethink on supporting the BJP and suggested the parties to come out from the clutches of the BJP.