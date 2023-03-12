YSRCP brought many reforms and stood as a role model: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP anniversary celebrations are going on in grand style all over Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP party leaders are celebrating by hoisting the party flag. Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor and Party General Secretary hoisted the party flag at YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli.

On this occasion, Sajjala said that CM YS Jagan has been running the party with great dedication for 12 years. YS Jagan is a leader who is always in the people and providing transparent governance to the people without corruption. "Many reforms have been brought in the fields of education and medicine and filled jobs in a way that no one has done in the history of the country. CM Jagan continues to rule considering power as responsibility.

There is no other party, which has given nominated posts to women, BC, ST, SC and minorities and stood as a role model in democracy. He commented that no matter how many people make conspiracies, the party will move forward with the support of the people. Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister Jogi Ramesh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, Lella Appireddy, Lakshmi Parvathi, Potula Sunitha and other leaders participated in the party's foundation day celebrations.