YSRCP cadre hold bike rally in Kakinada in support of Chalamalashetty Sunil

Under the leadership of Nati Ragireddy Swami Naidu, the youth leaders of the YSRCP in Kakinada district showed their support for YCP Kakinada Parliament member, Chalamalashetty Sunil, with a bike rally to his camp office. Around 1500 people gathered at the camp office, chanting slogans in support of Sunil's leadership.

The youth leaders, led by Ragireddy Swami Naidu, expressed their support for Sunil and pledged to work diligently for him. They declared that the entire youth army would stand behind Sunil in his endeavors. As they arrived at Sunil's camp office, the youth leaders announced their solidarity with him and wished him well on the eve of his birthday celebrations.

YSRCP workers and other supporters also joined the rally to show their support for Sunil. The strong show of unity and backing for Sunil by the youth leaders of Kakinada district demonstrates the widespread support he has within the party.