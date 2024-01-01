Live
- Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr
- MP Santosh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge
- MVA seat-share formula finalised, formal declaration soon: Supriya Sule
- Ervine returns; Mufudza, Akram included as Zimbabwe announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka tour
- Politics of indecision threatens Taj Mahal
- MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day
- Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post
- Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster
- RBI Deputy Governor flags risks of using AI in banking sector
- India and Pakistan exchange list of Nuclear Installations: MEA
YSRCP cadre holds Praja Madhathu rally in Kadiri
In support of Kadiri Legislature Dr. PV Siddha Reddy, YSRCP ranks participated in a large scale praja Madhathu rally from R&B Bungalow to Tower Clock and late great leader Sri Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue.
Later, under the leadership of the legislators, they paid tributes to the statue of Rajasekhar Reddy by placing flowers and offered milk to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and held a press meet there.
A large number of SC ST BC minority brothers participated in this program and expressed their support to the legislators.
