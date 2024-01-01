  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP cadre holds Praja Madhathu rally in Kadiri

YSRCP cadre holds Praja Madhathu rally in Kadiri
x
Highlights

In support of Kadiri Legislature Dr. PV Siddha Reddy, YSRCP ranks participated in a large scale praja Madhathu rally from R&B Bungalow to Tower Clock

In support of Kadiri Legislature Dr. PV Siddha Reddy, YSRCP ranks participated in a large scale praja Madhathu rally from R&B Bungalow to Tower Clock and late great leader Sri Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue.

Later, under the leadership of the legislators, they paid tributes to the statue of Rajasekhar Reddy by placing flowers and offered milk to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and held a press meet there.

A large number of SC ST BC minority brothers participated in this program and expressed their support to the legislators.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X