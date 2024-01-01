YSRCP cadre holds Praja Madhathu rally in Kadiri

In support of Kadiri Legislature Dr. PV Siddha Reddy, YSRCP ranks participated in a large scale praja Madhathu rally from R&B Bungalow to Tower Clock and late great leader Sri Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy's statue.



Later, under the leadership of the legislators, they paid tributes to the statue of Rajasekhar Reddy by placing flowers and offered milk to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and held a press meet there.

A large number of SC ST BC minority brothers participated in this program and expressed their support to the legislators.















