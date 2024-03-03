Live
- ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ trailer connects to every middle-class person
- ‘Premalu’ trailer: Hilarious
- ‘Bhimaa’pre-release event sets the stage for a grand release
- Utilise the Integrated Veg and non veg market.public urge the government
- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Takes Surprise Ride, Engages with Passengers on RTC Bus Journey
- Shraddha Das mesmerizes in vibrant Orange saree
- Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release
- 50 people join in YSRCP in GVMC ward 21 in presence of MVV Satyanarayana
- MVV Satyanarayana asks cadre to support YSRCP and make Jagan CM again
- Eluru Jana Sena leader Appalanaidu pacifies cadre
Just In
YSRCP cadre receives CMRF funds
In a heartwarming gesture of support, YSRCP activists Gangappa and Sudhakar Reddy were the recipients of CMRF checks presented by key party members in a recent event.
In a heartwarming gesture of support, YSRCP activists Gangappa and Sudhakar Reddy were the recipients of CMRF checks presented by key party members in a recent event. The checks were handed over by regional coordinator ministers Pedda Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and other prominent leaders including Guddampalli Venureddy, Boya Santhamma, and Valivedu Rajareddy.
Rajamohana Krishna, the son of YSRCP activist Gangappa, residing in Kotip village of Hindupuram rural mandal, was granted a check of Rs 6 lakh 30 thousand from the CMRF after being involved in a road accident. Similarly, Sudhakar Reddy from Kaggalu village also received a check of 65 thousand rupees for his medical treatment following a heart operation.
The event, which was attended by MPP Purushottam Reddy, State Assistant Secretary KoTP Hanumantha Reddy, and other party leaders and activists, witnessed a display of solidarity and support for those in need. The gesture reflected the YSRCP's commitment to welfare and assistance for its members during challenging times.