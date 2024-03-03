YSRCP cadre receives CMRF funds

In a heartwarming gesture of support, YSRCP activists Gangappa and Sudhakar Reddy were the recipients of CMRF checks presented by key party members in a recent event. The checks were handed over by regional coordinator ministers Pedda Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and other prominent leaders including Guddampalli Venureddy, Boya Santhamma, and Valivedu Rajareddy.

Rajamohana Krishna, the son of YSRCP activist Gangappa, residing in Kotip village of Hindupuram rural mandal, was granted a check of Rs 6 lakh 30 thousand from the CMRF after being involved in a road accident. Similarly, Sudhakar Reddy from Kaggalu village also received a check of 65 thousand rupees for his medical treatment following a heart operation.

The event, which was attended by MPP Purushottam Reddy, State Assistant Secretary KoTP Hanumantha Reddy, and other party leaders and activists, witnessed a display of solidarity and support for those in need. The gesture reflected the YSRCP's commitment to welfare and assistance for its members during challenging times.